Jose Corniell Injury: Dealing with soreness
Manager Skip Schumaker said Saturday that Corniell has been dealing with back and tricep soreness this spring, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Corniell's injury has prevented him from getting into a Cactus League game thus far, though Schumaker noted that the young reliever looked good during a side session Thursday. The Rangers will continue to bring him back slowly, though his availability for Opening Day doesn't seem to be a concern at this point.
