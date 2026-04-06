Jose Corniell Injury: Still in 'dead arm' phase
Corniell remains unavailable to pitch as he goes through a "dead arm" phase, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Corniell missed nearly all of spring training and it's unclear when he might be ready to pitch in games. The 22-year-old is likely to be part of the rotation at Double-A Frisco once he's physically ready. Corniell missed all of 2024 and much of 2025 while recovering from UCL surgery, so he needs to make up for lost time.
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