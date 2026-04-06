Jose Corniell headshot

Jose Corniell Injury: Still in 'dead arm' phase

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Corniell remains unavailable to pitch as he goes through a "dead arm" phase, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Corniell missed nearly all of spring training and it's unclear when he might be ready to pitch in games. The 22-year-old is likely to be part of the rotation at Double-A Frisco once he's physically ready. Corniell missed all of 2024 and much of 2025 while recovering from UCL surgery, so he needs to make up for lost time.

Jose Corniell
Texas Rangers
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