Jose Corniell headshot

Jose Corniell News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Corniell (arm) gave up two hits and walked three while striking out four across 3.1 scoreless innings during Friday's game against Triple-A Durham.

Corniell was cleared to make his 2026 debut after missing time with arm trouble. He looked a bit rusty in his first appearance of the season, but he managed to navigate around traffic on the bases for a decent first outing. Corniell will set his sights on staying healthy after also missing action over the last two seasons while recovering from UCL surgery.

Jose Corniell
Texas Rangers
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