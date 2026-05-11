Jose Corniell News: Back in action
Corniell (arm) gave up two hits and walked three while striking out four across 3.1 scoreless innings during Friday's game against Triple-A Durham.
Corniell was cleared to make his 2026 debut after missing time with arm trouble. He looked a bit rusty in his first appearance of the season, but he managed to navigate around traffic on the bases for a decent first outing. Corniell will set his sights on staying healthy after also missing action over the last two seasons while recovering from UCL surgery.
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