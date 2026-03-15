Jose Corniell News: Bound for Double-A
The Rangers optioned Corniell (triceps/back) to Double-A Frisco on Sunday.
Though he was able to make his big-league debut late last season, Corniell will end up dropping back down to the Double-A level to begin the 2026 campaign after back and triceps injuries prevented him from gaining much momentum this spring in his bid for a spot in the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen. Corniell at least appears to be heading into the season healthy; he made his Cactus League debut Friday, issuing one walk and allowing no hits over a scoreless inning of relief.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Corniell See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues10 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues46 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Updated: Discover Rising Stars!290 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments341 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Draft Preview + Midseason MailbagJune 26, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Corniell See More