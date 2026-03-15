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Jose Corniell News: Bound for Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

The Rangers optioned Corniell (triceps/back) to Double-A Frisco on Sunday.

Though he was able to make his big-league debut late last season, Corniell will end up dropping back down to the Double-A level to begin the 2026 campaign after back and triceps injuries prevented him from gaining much momentum this spring in his bid for a spot in the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen. Corniell at least appears to be heading into the season healthy; he made his Cactus League debut Friday, issuing one walk and allowing no hits over a scoreless inning of relief.

Jose Corniell
Texas Rangers
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