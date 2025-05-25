Jose Cuas News: Signs minor-league deal with ATL
Cuas signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Sunday.
Cuas was let go by the Phillies' organization in early May after spending the first month of the year with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The relief pitcher allowed eight runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings in seven appearances before being let go. Cuas will now look to get back on track with Triple-A Gwinnett.
