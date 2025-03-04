Jose Devers News: Bid for Opening Day roster ends
Atlanta reassigned Devers to minor-league camp Tuesday.
Devers appeared in three big-league games for the Marlins in 2024, but he otherwise spent much of the season at the Triple-A level, slashing .228/.293/.360 with three home runs and three stolen bases across 209 plate appearances for Jacksonville. After falling short in his bid for winning a bench role on Atlanta's Opening Day roster, Devers is likely to spent most of the season with the organization's top affiliate in Gwinnett.
