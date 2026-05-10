Jose Espada News: Back in majors

The Orioles recalled Jose Espada from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

The 28-year-old fired a scoreless inning while briefly up with the Orioles in April and will now take the roster spot of Lou Trivino, who was designated for assignment Sunday. Espada has struggled at Norfolk early this year with a 5.68 ERA and 9:12 K:BB over 12.2 innings, so he's likely to be limited to low-leverage work for Baltimore.