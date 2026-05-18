Jose Espada headshot

Jose Espada News: Pushed off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Orioles designated Espada for assignment Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The righty reliever will give up his spot on Baltimore's 40-man roster to outfielder Michael Siani, whom the Orioles claimed off waivers from the Dodgers. Espada has made just one appearance at the big-league level in 2026 and struggled over 15.1 innings between Triple-A Norfolk and Double-A Chesapeake, pitching to a 5.87 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 10:13 K:BB.

Jose Espada
Baltimore Orioles
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