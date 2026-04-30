Jose Espada News: Sent back to Triple-A

Espada was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros.

Espada was added to the major-league roster ahead of the doubleheader, and he pitched a scoreless inning, allowing two hits in the team's 10-3 win over Houston in the matinee. The right-hander will now have to wait for his next chance to join the big-league club down the road this season.