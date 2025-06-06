Jose Fermin News: Activated from IL

The Angels reinstated Fermin (elbow) from the injured list Friday.

A right elbow impingement sent Fermin to the injured list in mid-May, but after making two rehab appearances in rookie ball, he's been given the green light to rejoin the Halos' bullpen. The 23-year-old rookie has given up five earned runs in 7.2 MLB innings and isn't likely to be used in high-leverage situations.