Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jose Fermin headshot

Jose Fermin News: Activated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

The Angels reinstated Fermin (elbow) from the injured list Friday.

A right elbow impingement sent Fermin to the injured list in mid-May, but after making two rehab appearances in rookie ball, he's been given the green light to rejoin the Halos' bullpen. The 23-year-old rookie has given up five earned runs in 7.2 MLB innings and isn't likely to be used in high-leverage situations.

Jose Fermin
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now