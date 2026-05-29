Jose Fermin headshot

Jose Fermin News: Another scoreless appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 10:36am

Fermin picked up his second hold Thursday after pitching one scoreless inning while allowing one walk and no hits with one strikeout in a 7-1 win over Detroit.

Fermin entered the ballgame in the seventh inning and kept the 3-1 lead intact for the Angels. The 24-year-old has cruised through his past seven appearances with no earned runs allowed and seven strikeouts in six innings. The right-hander, who was not originally on the Halos' Opening Day roster, has been impressive overall with a 2.63 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB out of the bullpen.

Jose Fermin
Los Angeles Angels
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