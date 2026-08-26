Jose Fermin News: Drawing fifth straight start
Fermin will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Fermin will stick in the lineup for a fifth straight game after going 3-for-16 with a home run, a double and three RBI over the prior four contests. Three of those starts have come at second base, where Fermin could serve as the Cardinals' primary option while JJ Wetherholt is needed at shortstop as a replacement for Masyn Winn (thumb), who was moved to the injured list Tuesday.
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