Jose Fermin News: Losing out on playing time
Fermin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
On the bench for the fourth time in six games, Fermin might be moving back into more of a utility role after he had previously been seeing steadier playing time between third base and the outfield. However, with outfield prospect Joshua Baez handling an everyday role since getting the call to the big leagues last weekend and with rookie Blaze Jordan beginning to regain traction at the hot corner, Fermin's primary avenues to playing time have been closed off.
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