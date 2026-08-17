Jose Fermin News: Out of lineup for second game
Fermin is not in the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader in Cincinnati.
After going 0-for-3 at the plate in the first game, Fermin will begin the nightcap on the bench. Blaze Jordan will settle in at third base for the Cardinals.
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