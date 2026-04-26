Jose Fermin headshot

Jose Fermin News: Promoted Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

The Angels recalled Fermin from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

The right-hander was unable to earn a place on the Halos' Opening Day roster but will now get a look a month into the season. Fermin had a 4.46 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 39:23 K:BB across 34.1 big-league innings last year, and he's given up four earned runs with a 16:9 K:BB over 11 frames to begin the season with Salt Lake.

Jose Fermin
Los Angeles Angels
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