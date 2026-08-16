Jose Fermin headshot

Jose Fermin News: Riding bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 11:30am

Fermin is out of the lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Cubs.

Fermin will end up sitting for a second straight day after he started in each of the previous six contests while going 5-for-15 with a 6:2 BB:K, a double, three stolen bases, three RBI and one run over that stretch. Though the arrival of top prospect Joshua Baez from Triple-A Memphis will likely limit his opportunities in left field moving forward, Fermin could still have a path to playing time at third base, where he'll jockey with Blaze Jordan for starts.

Jose Fermin
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Fermin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Fermin See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago