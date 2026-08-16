Jose Fermin News: Riding bench Sunday
Fermin is out of the lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Cubs.
Fermin will end up sitting for a second straight day after he started in each of the previous six contests while going 5-for-15 with a 6:2 BB:K, a double, three stolen bases, three RBI and one run over that stretch. Though the arrival of top prospect Joshua Baez from Triple-A Memphis will likely limit his opportunities in left field moving forward, Fermin could still have a path to playing time at third base, where he'll jockey with Blaze Jordan for starts.
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