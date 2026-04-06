Jose Fermin headshot

Jose Fermin News: Scratched from Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Fermin has been scratched from the Cardinals' lineup against the Nationals on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fermin was initially slated to start in left field and bat eighth. However, Masyn Winn (hip) has been cleared to return from a two-game absence, so the Cardinals have elected to shift Thomas Saggese from shortstop to left field while moving Fermin to the bench. Fermin has appeared in just two regular-season games in 2026, with his lone start taking place Friday against the Tigers.

Jose Fermin
St. Louis Cardinals
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