Jose Fermin News: Sent to minors camp
The Angels optioned Fermin to minor-league camp Friday.
The 24-year-old has had a rough spring, yielding five runs on four hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. Fermin made 40 appearances for the Halos last season and should still play a role in their bullpen in 2026.
