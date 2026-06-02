Jose Fermin News: Sent to Triple-A
The Angels optioned Fermin to Triple-A Salt Lake following Monday night's game.
Fermin had a scoreless outing streak of nine appearances entering Monday's game versus Colorado, but would blow the save by allowing five runs across 0.2 innings. With his demotion, the Angels recalled Sam Aldegheri from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.
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