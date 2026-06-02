Jose Fermin headshot

Jose Fermin News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Angels optioned Fermin to Triple-A Salt Lake following Monday night's game.

Fermin had a scoreless outing streak of nine appearances entering Monday's game versus Colorado, but would blow the save by allowing five runs across 0.2 innings. With his demotion, the Angels recalled Sam Aldegheri from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.

Jose Fermin
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Fermin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Fermin See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
49 days ago