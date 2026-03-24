Jose Fermin News: Slated for playing time in LF
Fermin is among those in the mix for starts in left field while Lars Nootbaar (heels) is sidelined, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Fermin is an infielder by trade but has played a bit in the outfield in the majors and at the Triple-A level. The 26-year-old will vie for playing time in left field with Nathan Church and Thomas Saggese. Church is the lone left-handed hitter of the three and also the only traditional outfielder, so he likely enters the season at the top of the pecking order. However, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has said he does not plan to employ a strict platoon at the position.
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