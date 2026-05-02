Jose Fermin News: Takes loss Friday
Fermin (0-1) was tagged with the loss in relief Friday against the Mets, allowing one run on one hit during his lone inning of work. He struck out one.
Fermin was tagged with the loss after allowing a solo shot to Ronny Mauricio, who went yard for the first time this season, in what would be the final run scored in the game. Fermin has made three appearances out of the bullpen since being promoted to the big-league roster April 26, allowing one run across 3.2 innings with a 4:0 K:BB. He has hit two batters as well, so he needs to do a better job with the control of his pitches, but for the most part, he's delivering decent results in his first taste of action in the big leagues in 2026.
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