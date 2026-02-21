Jose Fermin headshot

Jose Fermin News: Will get look in outfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Saturday that the signing of Ramon Urias could lead to more playing time in the outfield for Fermin, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

Fermin is an infielder by trade, but he's seen a bit of action in the outfield in the majors and at the Triple-A level. The 26-year-old slashed .283/.377/.417 in 70 appearances with the big club and .300/.428/.485 with a 45:25 BB:K at Triple-A Memphis in 2025. Fermin could see more of an opportunity at the big-league level in 2026 as the Cardinals go through a rebuild.

Jose Fermin
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
