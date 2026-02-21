Jose Fermin News: Will get look in outfield
Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Saturday that the signing of Ramon Urias could lead to more playing time in the outfield for Fermin, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.
Fermin is an infielder by trade, but he's seen a bit of action in the outfield in the majors and at the Triple-A level. The 26-year-old slashed .283/.377/.417 in 70 appearances with the big club and .300/.428/.485 with a 45:25 BB:K at Triple-A Memphis in 2025. Fermin could see more of an opportunity at the big-league level in 2026 as the Cardinals go through a rebuild.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Fermin See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target22 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer154 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target168 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Stash as September Nears179 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target182 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Fermin See More