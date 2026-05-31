Jose Fernandez News: Covers hot corner
Fernandez started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Seattle.
Fernandez was a late addition to the starting lineup after Nolan Arenado (undisclosed) was scratched. Arenado has been battling a groin injury since Tuesday but made an appearance as a pinch hitter and DH on Friday, only to foul a ball off his leg and get hit by a pitch on the arm in his two plate appearances. Fernandez has gone 3-for-12 with two doubles and an RBI this week as a fill-in at third base.
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