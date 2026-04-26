Jose Fernandez headshot

Jose Fernandez News: Deposits third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 7:18pm

Fernandez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Sunday's win over San Diego.

Fernandez was a pest at the plate, putting Arizona on the board with a solo homer in the sixth inning before the offense awoke and rallied for a come-from-behind victory. It marked his second three-hit performance and eighth multi-hit effort of 2026. The rookie has been a pleasant surprise when called upon, slashing .342/.359/.500 with three homers, 12 RBI, 17 runs and a stolen base in 22 games. With Geraldo Perdomo sitting Sunday, Fernandez started at shortstop, though he has seen action across the infield and his versatility should help him continue to earn playing time.

Jose Fernandez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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