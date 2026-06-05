Jose Fernandez headshot

Jose Fernandez News: Dispatched to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

The Diamondbacks optioned Fernandez to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Fernandez's first stint in the majors resulted in a .255/.289/.352 batting line with three home runs, seven stolen bases and a 7:40 BB:K over 55 games. He's being sent out in favor of LuJames Groover.

Jose Fernandez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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