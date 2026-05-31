Jose Fernandez headshot

Jose Fernandez News: Fills in at hot corner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 5:35am

Fernandez started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Seattle.

Fernandez was a late addition to the starting lineup after Nolan Arenado (undisclosed) was scratched. Arenado had battled a groin injury since Tuesday before making an appearance as a pinch hitter and DH Friday, when he fouled a ball off his leg and was hit by a pitch on the arm within two plate appearances. Fernandez has gone 3-for-12 with two doubles and an RBI as a fill-in at third base.

Jose Fernandez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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