Jose Fernandez News: Fills in at hot corner

Fernandez started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Seattle.

Fernandez was a late addition to the starting lineup after Nolan Arenado (undisclosed) was scratched. Arenado had battled a groin injury since Tuesday before making an appearance as a pinch hitter and DH Friday, when he fouled a ball off his leg and was hit by a pitch on the arm within two plate appearances. Fernandez has gone 3-for-12 with two doubles and an RBI as a fill-in at third base.