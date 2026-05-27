Jose Fernandez headshot

Jose Fernandez News: Fills in at third base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 4:05am

Fernandez entered Tuesday's game in the seventh inning after Nolan Arenado was removed due to a groin injury. Fernandez was hitless in his lone at-bat in a 7-5 win over the Giants.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo downplayed the injury to Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports following the game and indicated there were no plans to have Arenado undergo imaging. He's considered day-to-day, and Fernandez is likely to fill-in at third base if needed.

Jose Fernandez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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