Jose Fernandez News: Headed out to Reno
The Diamondbacks optioned Fernandez to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
After being added to the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster over the winter, Fernandez will make the jump to Triple-A this season after spending the entire 2025 campaign at Double-A Amarillo, with whom he slashed .272/.321/.454 with 17 home runs and 12 steals in 510 plate appearances. The 22-year-old from Venezuela is regarded as only an average defender at shortstop, so a move to third base could be in the cards at some point down the road.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Fernandez See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMay 14, 2023
-
Farm Futures
Rookie Pitcher Tiers 1.0January 27, 2023
-
Farm Futures
MLB: Top 400 Prospects UpdateApril 5, 2022
-
Farm Futures
Pitching Prospect Tiers 2.0February 18, 2022
-
Farm Futures
Pitching Prospect Tiers for 2022November 16, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Fernandez See More