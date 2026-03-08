Jose Fernandez News: Hot spring continues
Fernandez went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's spring game against San Francisco.
Fernandez has been one of the hottest hitters on the Diamondbacks this spring. The shortstop prospect is 7-for-25 with all seven hits going for extra bases. All three of Saturday's batted-ball events were hard-hit and 13 of his 18 balls in play this spring have been hit over 100 mph. There's been a lot of swing-and-miss, which is to be expected of a player that has yet to compete above Double-A, but most everything has come off his bat hot.
