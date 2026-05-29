Jose Fernandez News: Logs two doubles

Fernandez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and one RBI in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Fernandez entered Friday just 1-for-17 over his last six games. The infielder was able to break out with a big game, and after Nolan Arenado (arm/groin) was plunked in the ninth inning, there's the possibility Fernandez may be needed to fill in at third base for a while longer. Fernandez is hitting .268 with a .677 OPS, three home runs, 15 RBI, 23 runs scored and six stolen bases across 49 contests this season.