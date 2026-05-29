Jose Fernandez headshot

Jose Fernandez News: Logs two doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Fernandez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and one RBI in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Fernandez entered Friday just 1-for-17 over his last six games. The infielder was able to break out with a big game, and after Nolan Arenado (arm/groin) was plunked in the ninth inning, there's the possibility Fernandez may be needed to fill in at third base for a while longer. Fernandez is hitting .268 with a .677 OPS, three home runs, 15 RBI, 23 runs scored and six stolen bases across 49 contests this season.

Jose Fernandez
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Fernandez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Fernandez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
28 days ago