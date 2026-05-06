Jose Fernandez News: Losing starts to Del Castillo
Fernandez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Fernandez will be on the bench for the second day in a row, with both of his absences coming against right-handed pitchers. Though Fernandez maintains a .775 OPS on the season compared to Adrian Del Castillo's .657 mark, the latter's standing as a left-handed batter could afford him most of the playing time at designated hitter. Arizona had previously had regular at-bats against right-handed pitching available for both players between DH and catcher, but Gabriel Moreno's recent return from the injured list will limit Del Castillo's opportunities to pick up starts behind the dish moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Fernandez See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets6 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Fernandez See More