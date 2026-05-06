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Jose Fernandez News: Losing starts to Del Castillo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Fernandez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Fernandez will be on the bench for the second day in a row, with both of his absences coming against right-handed pitchers. Though Fernandez maintains a .775 OPS on the season compared to Adrian Del Castillo's .657 mark, the latter's standing as a left-handed batter could afford him most of the playing time at designated hitter. Arizona had previously had regular at-bats against right-handed pitching available for both players between DH and catcher, but Gabriel Moreno's recent return from the injured list will limit Del Castillo's opportunities to pick up starts behind the dish moving forward.

Jose Fernandez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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