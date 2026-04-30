Jose Fernandez News: Not in Arizona lineup
Fernandez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Milwaukee.
Fernandez had started the last four contests and 17 of the past 18 tilts, but he'll begin Thursday's festivities on the bench. Adrian Del Castillo will occupy the designated hitter slot in Thursday's rubber match.
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