Jose Fernandez headshot

Jose Fernandez News: Not in Arizona lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Fernandez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Milwaukee.

Fernandez had started the last four contests and 17 of the past 18 tilts, but he'll begin Thursday's festivities on the bench. Adrian Del Castillo will occupy the designated hitter slot in Thursday's rubber match.

Jose Fernandez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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