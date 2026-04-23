Jose Fernandez News: On base four times
Fernandez went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-7 win over the White Sox.
Fernandez's contributions were lost among the more showy exploits of his teammates, but the utility infielder extended a hit streak to seven games (9-for-27). The rookie has flirted with .300 all season and is slashing .313/.333/.433 with four extra-base hits and nine RBI over 19 games. A relatively unheralded prospect entering spring training, Fernandez put on a show in the Cactus League (three HR, 1.148 OPS) and it hasn't stopped in the majors, where he homered twice in his MLB debut. The 22-year-old shares first base with Ildemaro Vargas while also getting at-bats at DH.
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