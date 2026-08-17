Jose Fernandez headshot

Jose Fernandez News: Promoted to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 4:09pm

Fernandez was recalled from Triple-A Reno ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Fernandez will take the roster spot of Ketel Marte, who was placed on the restricted list prior to first pitch. Fernandez is penciled into the starting nine at the hot corner and will bat seventh against Boston on Monday, though he's also seen playing time at first base (17 games), shortstop (five games) and as the designated hitter (19 games) so far this season with Arizona.

Jose Fernandez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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