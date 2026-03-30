Jose Fernandez News: Promoted to big leagues
The Diamondbacks recalled Fernandez from Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Fernandez was added to the 40-man roster over the offseason and this will be his first promotion to the big leagues. The 22-year-old slashed .272/.321/.454 with 17 home runs and 12 steals in 2025 at Double-A Amarillo. Fernandez could see some playing time while Pavin Smith (elbow) is out but is likely to operate more as a reserve infielder.
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