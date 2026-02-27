Jose Fernandez headshot

Jose Fernandez News: Shows off in Cactus League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 4:09am

Fernandez went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's spring game against Kansas City.

Fernandez homered for a second consecutive game, and all four of his Cactus League hits have gone for extra bases (.813 slugging). The 22-year-old, who hasn't played above the Double-A level, was added to the 40-man roster during the offseason. "We know there's still more growing he needs to do but driving baseballs the way he is ... we know he's been coming on quick and we're paying a lot of attention to him," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. A shortstop coming up through the system, Fernandez is also seeing time at third base and has played three games there this spring.

Jose Fernandez
Arizona Diamondbacks
