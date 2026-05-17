Jose Fernandez News: Snags fifth steal

Fernandez went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one stolen base in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Rockies.

Fernandez started all three games of this weekend series against the Rockies, going 4-for-12 with two RBI and two steals. Two of those starts came against right-handed pitchers, though Ketel Marte serving as designated hitter Saturday before resting Sunday likely factored into Fernandez's usage in the field. Through 127 plate appearances this year, Fernandez is hitting .275 with a .693 OPS, three home runs, five steals, 14 RBI and 20 runs scored. He'll play regularly against left-handed pitchers, but it doesn't look like he'll be strictly platooned when his hitting is good.