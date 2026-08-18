Jose Fernandez News: Starts at hot corner

Fernandez started at third base and went 1-for-3 in Monday's 11-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Fernandez was a late call-up after Arizona placed Ketel Marte (personal) on the restricted list. Without both Marte and Nolan Arenado (torso), the Diamondbacks got by with Ildemaro Vargas at second base and Fernandez at third. The length of Marte's absence is unknown, but Arenado will try to play through his injury and could miss Tuesday's game, per MLB.com.