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Jose Fernandez News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Fernandez isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Fernandez will get a breather after going 1-for-9 with a walk and a run scored during Arizona's latest series against the Cubs. His absence will allow Adrian Del Castillo to work as the designated hitter while batting fourth.

Jose Fernandez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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