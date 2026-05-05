Jose Fernandez News: Taking seat Tuesday
Fernandez isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Fernandez will get a breather after going 1-for-9 with a walk and a run scored during Arizona's latest series against the Cubs. His absence will allow Adrian Del Castillo to work as the designated hitter while batting fourth.
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