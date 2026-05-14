Jose Ferrer headshot

Jose Ferrer News: Back from paternity leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

The Mariners activated Ferrer from the paternity leave list Thursday.

Ferrer missed the first three games of the series against the Astros as he welcomed a new baby to the family, but he'll be available for Thursday's finale. The hard-throwing southpaw has been terrific in his first season as a setup man in Seattle, boasting a 1.80 ERA and 16:3 K:BB over 20 innings.

Jose Ferrer
Seattle Mariners
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