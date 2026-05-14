Jose Ferrer News: Back from paternity leave
The Mariners activated Ferrer from the paternity leave list Thursday.
Ferrer missed the first three games of the series against the Astros as he welcomed a new baby to the family, but he'll be available for Thursday's finale. The hard-throwing southpaw has been terrific in his first season as a setup man in Seattle, boasting a 1.80 ERA and 16:3 K:BB over 20 innings.
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