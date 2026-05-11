Jose Ferrer News: Goes on paternity list
The Mariners placed Ferrer on the paternity leave list Monday.
By rule, Ferrer will miss the next 1-to-3 contests while welcoming a new child to the family. His spot on the roster and in the bullpen will be taken over by Domingo Gonzalez.
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