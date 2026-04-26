Jose Ferrer News: Nabs rare save Sunday
Ferrer notched the save Sunday against the Cardinals, throwing a clean ninth inning.
Closer Andres Munoz worked each of the first two games of this series against St. Louis, opening the door for Ferrer on Sunday to claim his first save of the season. The southpaw is likely to continue serving in occasional high-leverage situations as needed, posting a 1.93 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB with two holds over 14 innings.
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