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Jose Ferrer News: Nabs rare save Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Ferrer notched the save Sunday against the Cardinals, throwing a clean ninth inning.

Closer Andres Munoz worked each of the first two games of this series against St. Louis, opening the door for Ferrer on Sunday to claim his first save of the season. The southpaw is likely to continue serving in occasional high-leverage situations as needed, posting a 1.93 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB with two holds over 14 innings.

Jose Ferrer
Seattle Mariners
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