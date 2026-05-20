Jose Ferrer headshot

Jose Ferrer News: Notches third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Ferrer earned the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox, allowing a run on one hit while striking out three in the ninth inning.

Chicago made things interesting in the ninth inning after Randal Grichuk launched a home run off Ferrer to lead off the frame, cutting Seattle's lead to 4-3. However, the left-hander would rebound and strike out the subsequent three batters he faced, sealing a one-run victory and his third save this season. Ferrer, who got the save chance after Andres Munoz pitched in the Mariners' previous two contests, sports a 1.90 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB across 23.2 innings this season.

Jose Ferrer
Seattle Mariners
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