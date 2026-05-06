Jose Ferrer headshot

Jose Ferrer News: Picks up second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Ferrer earned the save in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Atlanta, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

After Andres Munoz gave up a go-ahead home run in Tuesday's loss, the Mariners turned to Ferrer with a two-run lead in the ninth inning Wednesday. The left-hander made quick work of Atlanta, retiring the side on just 11 pitches to earn his second save this season. Munoz still figures to have a hold on the closing job, despite his struggles this year, though Ferrer has established himself as Seattle's clear number-two option, as Wednesday marked the third straight day that he's pitched. The left-hander's ERA is down to 1.89 through 19 innings this season with a 1.37 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB.

Jose Ferrer
Seattle Mariners
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