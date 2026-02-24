Jose Ferrer headshot

Jose Ferrer News: Stumbles to start spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Ferrer was charged with the loss in Monday's Cactus League matchup with the Dodgers. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in one-third of an inning.

It certainly wasn't the ideal start to the spring for Ferrer. The lefty struck out Andy Pages to open the frame before surrendering three straight hits, including a pair of doubles, followed by a walk and a wild pitch. The Mariners are hoping that Ferrer can shake off the rust before Opening Day, as he's expected to play a key role in the back end of their bullpen. Ferrer was traded to Seattle in December after posting a 4.48 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 71:16 K:BB across 76.1 innings with the Nationals in 2025.

Jose Ferrer
Seattle Mariners
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Ferrer
