Jose Fleury News: Back in action at Double-A

Fleury (undisclosed) gave up one hit and tossed a scoreless inning in his start Saturday for Double-A Corpus Christi after being activated from the 7-day injured list.

Fleury hadn't pitched for a month before making his return to the Corpus Christi rotation over the weekend. He tossed just 17 pitches while facing the minimum three batters, and the right-hander could continue to have his workload monitored carefully in his first few outings coming off the injury.