Jose Franco News: Dispatched to minors

The Reds optioned Franco to Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

He's exiting the roster to make space for Nick Lodolo (finger), who is back from the injured list to make his season debut Friday. Franco has been shaky during his time with the big club this season, posting a 4.30 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB over 14.2 innings. The 25-year-old will likely go back into the rotation at Louisville.