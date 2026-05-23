Jose Franco News: Sent back down

The Reds optioned Franco to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Franco gave up three earned runs over two innings during the first half of Saturday's doubleheader, inflating his ERA to 5.40 through 16.2 frames in the big leagues this season. He'll be joined by Connor Phillips on the trip back to Louisville, and the Reds will bring up Zach Maxwell from Triple-A and activate Caleb Ferguson (oblique) from the IL to round out the active roster.