Jose Franco News: Summoned back to majors

The Reds recalled Franco from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Franco had a previous stint with Cincinnati from late March to early April, appearing in three games and allowing two earned runs while posting a 4:5 K:BB over 5.2 innings. He's now back to take the big-league bullpen spot of Kyle Nicolas, who was optioned to Louisville in a corresponding transaction. Franco will likely work in middle and long relief while up with the Reds.