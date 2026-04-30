Jose Franco News: Throws bulk innings Wednesday

Franco allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three over three relief innings in Wednesday's 13-2 loss to the Rockies.

The Reds bullpen had a lot of work to do when starter Brandon Williamson was removed after three innings with left shoulder fatigue. Franco, who was a starter at Triple-A Louisville, could slot into the rotation pending the results of Williamson's MRI scheduled for Thursday. Aside from Franco, the Reds could also reach down to Louisville for Chase Petty, who was removed early from his start Wednesday for what appears to be a potential recall should Williamson be unavailable when his next turn in the rotation comes due Monday.